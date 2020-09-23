William Todd, a US diplomat nominated to be the next US ambassador to Pakistan, said that Pakistan should take sustained and irreversible action against terrorism and at the same time needs to show that it is ready to follow international commitments against weapons of mass destruction is.

Todd said on Tuesday at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for the post’s approval that he expects India and Pakistan to take the necessary steps to reduce tensions. US President Donald Trump has named Tod as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

Tod also said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of both countries and that effective cooperation of the US and Pakistan is necessary to achieve this.

“In terms of regional dimensions, although we have strong ties with India, it should not be built at the expense of Pakistan,” he said. I believe that under the right circumstances, we can have a strong relationship with both countries. ”

He said, “We hope that both countries will take necessary steps to reduce tensions and as President Trump proposed, we are ready to arrange negotiations on the request of both sides.” Pakistan should take continuous and irreversible action against terrorism to reduce tensions and establish strong relations with the US once again.

“Pakistan needs to show that it is ready to follow international commitments against weapons of mass destruction,” Tod told MPs.

While acknowledging that Pakistan was instrumental in starting the historic Afghan peace talks between Afghan leaders and the Taliban, Tod said that Islamabad has an even more important role in supporting the efforts being made for the political settlement, which Will end the 40-year war. Tod said, “This is an opportunity for Pakistan to play a new and better role in the region and it will be my top priority when I am elected to this post.”