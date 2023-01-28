Shelby County, Tennessee, USA police authority has opened an internal investigation against two officers who participated in the stop that resulted in the death of Tire Nichols, 29, in early January. On the night of January 7, Nichols’ car was pulled over by police on suspicion of “reckless driving”. The approach resulted in Nichols being beaten and arrested by officers. He died three days later in hospital from his injuries. The case generated great commotion in the United States after the authorities of Memphis disclosed, this Friday (27), videos with images from police body cameras and city video circuits (Warning: strong images) that show the brutality of the action.

on friday night Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr announced that police have launched an internal investigation. after seeing the pictures. “Having watched the video for the first time tonight, I am concerned about two officers who appear on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tire Nichols. I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these officers to determine what occurred and if any regulations was infringed. Both officers have been removed from their posts pending the outcome of this administrative investigation,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another Facebook post, Bonner said he expressed his “sincere condolences” to Nichols’ family and friends. “I am saddened and angry at his tragic death,” she said. The case of the death of Nichols, an employee of the FedEx postal service, is being compared to that of Rodney King, in 1991, who had his beating by Los Angeles police recorded on video and generated a wave of violent protests in the USA. Nichols was a black man, as are the five police officers who participated in the approach that resulted in his death. Four of the five officers were released after posting bond and face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, official misconduct and official oppression. According to Fox News, peaceful civil protests were recorded in Memphis, Los Angeles and Washington this morning. Nichols’ family has asked that protests over his death be peaceful, with no damage or looting.

“I am a second generation police officer and I am concerned about what we have all seen captured on video. This horrific incident has tarnished the badge I wear and many other good police officers wear every day. I will do everything in my power to stop another parent had to bury his son in such a senseless and tragic way,” the Shelby Sheriff added in the statement.

Footage released by authorities shows Nichols trying to escape the officers, who chase him, use stun guns, curse, punch, kick and pepper spray him, leaving him bloodied on the ground. The lawyer of one of the policemen stated that your client will only publicly comment on the case after investigations have been conducted. If convicted, the officers could serve sentences of up to 60 years in prison.