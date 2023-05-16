The United States Department of State issued an alert a few days ago in which recommends that citizens of that country reconsider their trips to Colombia “due to crime and terrorism” in the country.

The warning was made through its travel alert system, through which it notifies Americans about the risks and dangers when traveling to each foreign country.

Travel alerts are divided into four levels. For countries in Tier 1, the US government recommends “taking normal precautions.” In the case of level 2, it is recommended to “exercise increased caution”.

For countries in level 3, it is recommended to “reconsider travel” and, in the case of level 4, it is recommended “do not travel” to that nation.

US recommends reconsidering travel to Colombia

In its most recent update, dated May 11, the Department of State placed Colombia in level 3 and recommended to its citizens reconsider their trips to our country due to factors such as crime, terrorism, civil unrest or kidnappings.

According to the alert, “violent crimes, such as homicides, assaults, and armed robbery, are widespread” in Colombia and “organized criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, and kidnapping, are common in some areas” of the country.

The US government also warns of the presence of terrorist organizations such as the ELN or the Clan del Golfo which, he points out, continue to operate in the country and attack places such as police stations, hotels, restaurants, airports and other public areas in Colombia “with little or no warning”.

“While the terrorists have not specifically targeted US citizens, the attacks could result in unintended casualties,” the document read.

In its alert, the State Department also ensures that Colombia is usually the constant scene of protests for political or economic issues. And they warn, in this sense, that the protests – which can turn violent – can interrupt trips between cities or end in deaths or injuries.

High-risk areas, according to the US

Despite keeping the country at alert level three, the State Department issued a special advisory for some areas of the country.

These are the departments of Arauca, Cauca and Norte de Santander, and the border between Colombia and Venezuela. Areas for which an alert level 4 was determined, that is, an express recommendation not to travel.

In the case of the departments of Arauca, Cauca and Norte de Santander, the US assures that they are areas where “violent crimes” are widespread, that is, where crimes such as robberies or homicides predominate.

The United States recommends against visiting the border between Colombia and the United States.

In addition, it points out that terrorist groups are active in various parts of the three departments and that their ability to provide assistance to US citizens visiting these areas is limited.

On the border between Colombia and Venezuela, the State Department assured that US citizens can be stopped when crossing and that previously some of his compatriots have been accused of terrorism and serious crimes.

“The border between Colombia and Venezuela is not clearly marked and US citizens should not approach the border due to the risk of accidentally crossing into Venezuela,” the report concludes.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME