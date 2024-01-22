The United States announced this Monday (22) a new round of economic sanctions against Hamas, the fifth since the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks carried out against Israel, and which is also directed against the owners and associates of its network. financial.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the actions are especially aimed at financial facilitators who played key roles in the transfers of funds, including cryptocurrencies, from the Iranian regime's Revolutionary Guard to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Strip. Gaza.

“Hamas has sought to leverage a variety of financial transfer mechanisms, including the exploitation of cryptocurrencies, to channel funds to support the group's terrorist activities,” said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

Several of those sanctioned are part of the Shamlakh family, which became “the main endpoint” for funds transferred from the Revolutionary Guards to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Among them is Zuhair Shamlakh, a money changer living in Gaza who facilitates tens of millions of dollars in transfers of funds from Iran to Hamas and who has used his companies – Al Markaziya Li Sarafa and Arab China Trading Company – to channel funds to the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group.

According to the US Treasury, Zuhair has been facilitating transfers of funds to terrorist groups in Gaza since at least 2017, when he worked with Muhammad Kamal al Ayy to coordinate the transfer of millions from Lebanon to Gaza.

Ahmed Shamlakh, Alaa Shamlakh and Imad Shamlakh are the other family members sanctioned for having helped, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support, goods or services to Hamas.

Another target of sanctions is the Herzalah family. According to Treasury, Hamas used various illicit transfer methods to send funds from Gaza to the West Bank in order to finance and support recruitment and weapons purchases in the country.

Gaza-based Herzallah Exchange worked with Hamas to facilitate these transactions, including through the use of cryptocurrencies.

“It laundered money for Hamas as well as Islamic Jihad in Palestine,” said the US Department's statement about the company owned by Muhammad Fallah Kamil Herzallah, Na'im Kamil Raghib Herzallah and Salah Kamil Raghib Herzallah, all of whom were sanctioned in this second.

Gaza-based company Samir Exchange was also sanctioned for working with Hamas to facilitate money transfers to the group.

Another target of the sanctions is Thair Hirzallah, who previously coordinated transfers of millions of dollars to Turkey and managed financial transactions for both Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine.

As a result of today's action, all assets and interests in assets of sanctioned persons that are located in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. citizens are blocked and must be reported to Treasury. (With EFE Agency)