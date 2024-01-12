US launches new attack on Houthis in Yemen

US forces carried out another airstrike on a location controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday night. Two American officials said this, international news agencies report. According to one of them, it was a radar location.

According to the sources, it was a target that would endanger commercial shipping in the Red Sea. They provided no further details. President Joe Biden's administration has pledged to protect shipping in the Red Sea. Radar settings are an important target.

The latest attack follows dozens of American and British airstrikes on facilities of the Iran-backed Houthis in the night from Thursday to Friday. Those actions were in retaliation for weeks of attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthi movement's al-Masirah television channel reported attacks on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which the channel attributed to the US and Britain. Journalists from the American news agency AP in Sanaa heard a loud explosion.