US launches new attack on Houthis in Yemen
US forces carried out another airstrike on a location controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday night. Two American officials said this, international news agencies report. According to one of them, it was a radar location.
According to the sources, it was a target that would endanger commercial shipping in the Red Sea. They provided no further details. President Joe Biden's administration has pledged to protect shipping in the Red Sea. Radar settings are an important target.
The latest attack follows dozens of American and British airstrikes on facilities of the Iran-backed Houthis in the night from Thursday to Friday. Those actions were in retaliation for weeks of attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
The Houthi movement's al-Masirah television channel reported attacks on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which the channel attributed to the US and Britain. Journalists from the American news agency AP in Sanaa heard a loud explosion.
Russia denounces attack on Houthis by US and UK as 'blatant aggression'
Russia criticized the attacks by US and British forces on Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as “a blatant aggression”. Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya denounced the “massive attack” on the territory of Yemen. AFP reports this.
“These states have all carried out a massive attack on Yemeni territory,” Nebenzya said at the meeting, which was held at Russia's request. “I am not talking about an attack on a group within the country, but about an attack on the people of the country as a whole.”
The US and UK have defended the military strikes, which were carried out on Thursday night and Friday, as retaliation for Yemeni rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. According to them, the actions are legal under international law. They served “to disrupt the Houthis' ability to continue reckless attacks on commercial shipping,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.
According to Thomas-Greenfield, more than 2,000 ships have been forced to bypass the Red Sea by Houthi attacks since November. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been carrying out attacks on ships in the area for weeks in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
UN Secretary General António Guterres on Friday called on “all parties” to prevent escalation. This is “in the interest of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region,” he said through a spokesperson.
