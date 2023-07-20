How did you feel about the content of this article?

The US government announced on Wednesday (19) a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$ 1.3 billion, which includes four NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, tactical vehicles and ammunition, as well as other materials.

The package still contains major air defense systems to meet a short-term commitment and improve Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory against Russian invasion, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre at a news conference stressed the importance of the package at a time when Russia has decided to suspend the grain deal and has resumed attacks on Ukrainian port cities.

The aid is part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), under which the US government provides the country with material directly from industry or its partners, unlike other packages where the material comes from military surplus.