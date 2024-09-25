US launches investigation into Zelensky’s visit to ammunition plant

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has launched an investigation into Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to a Pennsylvania ammunition plant. reports The New York Post reported, citing the committee’s statement.

The investigation is said to be related to the possible use of taxpayer funds to pay for Zelensky’s trip to support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It is noted that using a foreign leader in an election campaign is an abuse of power.

“If the administration [президента США Джо] Biden and Harris are trying to use a foreign leader to support the vice president’s campaign, which is an abuse of power and a misuse of taxpayer funds,” the document states.

Earlier, American political commentator Ben Shapiro said that Zelensky’s visit to a military plant in Pennsylvania was a mistake for Kyiv. According to him, the Democrats essentially forced Zelensky to conduct an election campaign in their favor.