Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 16:23

The United States military carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid on Gaza on Saturday, US officials said as aid agencies warn of a growing humanitarian disaster as Israel continues to massacre the Palestinian territory.

Three cargo planes dropped more than 35,000 meals over the territory where, according to the United Nations, a quarter of the population goes hungry. Palestinians posted videos on social media showing aid boxes being launched.

Related news:

Amid doubts over the resumption of ceasefire talks in Egypt on Sunday, the Gaza Strip's Health Ministry said at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent in Rafah where people are seeking refuge. of Israel's military campaign.

Gaza's Health Ministry said another 50 people were injured in the Israeli attack near a hospital in the Tel Al-Sultan area of ​​Rafah. One of the dead is a hospital doctor.

“The attack hit a tent, where people were taking shelter, and shrapnel entered the hospital where my friends and I were sitting, we survived by a miracle,” a witness told Reuters, refusing to be identified.

The Israeli army said its forces killed eight militants in Khan Younis, around 20 militants in the central Gaza Strip and three more in Rimal, near Gaza City.

More than 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge in the Rafah area, fleeing the Israeli war that has devastated much of Gaza, killing more than 30,000 people, according to Hamas health authorities.

US Vice President to meet with member of Israel's war cabinet on Monday

Meeting at the White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet on Monday with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, a White House official told Reuters on Saturday.

The White House meeting comes as Washington seeks to reach an agreement on a temporary ceasefire and increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.