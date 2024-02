US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The United States began this Friday (2) a series of airstrikes against dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for the drone attack that killed three American soldiers at a base located in Jordan. on Sunday (28), local broadcasters and international agencies reported, citing American government sources.

US President Joe Biden and other members of the Democratic government had already warned in recent days that the US would retaliate against the militias and made it clear that it would not be just a coup, but a “staggered response” over time.

Initial information indicates that the attacks, carried out by manned and unmanned aircraft, hit command and control headquarters, ammunition depots and other facilities used by these militias. They came just hours after Biden and other American defense officials joined grieving families to watch the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan return to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

According to initial data, the operation involved four rounds of raids on locations in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, in Syria, where pro-Iran extremists operate. According to information from the portal Infobaea first report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that six members of a pro-Iranian militia were killed, but the information was not confirmed by the parties.