Washington.- This Thursday the Pentagon reported on launching an airstrike in eastern Syria as a response to death of an American contractor product of a drone strike wounded five US servicemen.

The Pentagon report stated that “a drone struck a maintenance facility at the Coalition base near Hasakah, in northern Syria.”

After the attack of the unmanned aerial vehicle, another contractor was injured.

The Pentagon speculates about the origin of the drone and does not rule out that it could be Iranian.

Lloyd AustinDefense Secretary authorized “precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Of the group of five wounded soldiers, two of them could be treated on the spot and the rest had to be transferred together with the contractor to be treated in Iraq.

The Secretary of Defense affirmed that all necessary measures will be taken to defend American citizens and after a military attack they will always find a firm response from the USA.