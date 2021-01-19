Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, called China’s actions against the Uighur community “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.” This Muslim Chinese minority, residing in the Xinjiang region, has been subjected to forced detention, restraint or torture for quite some time, according to a report to the United Nations by a panel of independent experts on Human Rights.

The Donald Trump Administration made what is its latest criticism of the Chinese government as president of the United States. Within hours of the Republican government leaving the White House, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed directly at Beijing as the culprit for the systematic crackdown on the Uighurs “after carefully examining the available evidence.”

This decision comes after Congress voted on December 27 in favor of the government deciding whether the alleged crimes against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities were genocide or crimes against humanity.

It is the harshest complaint against China that any government in the world has made, according to The New York Times. It is not a premeditated decision, it comes after a “thorough evaluation of this option for months”, although Trump and his economic advisers have preferred to downplay it until now.

In addition, members of the core of the Republican Party have come to doubt Trump’s commitment to this issue, after John Bolton, a former national security adviser, accused him of supporting China to build concentration camps in Xinjiang. .

The Uighur community lives with various minorities in the extreme northwest of the Asian giant, in an area that connects the Middle East with the so-called Silk Road, and now it is the United States that has decided to point out the Communist Party of China as the maximum culprit. In fact, Mike Pompeo himself has compared the situation to the massacre that the Nazis perpetrated on the Jewish people.

“The Nuremberg trials at the end of World War II prosecuted the perpetrators of crimes against humanity, the same crimes that are being carried out in Xinjiang,” said the head of US foreign policy.

The Chinese embassy in Washington DC has not yet made any comment on this issue, but had previously not hesitated to qualify as “lies” the words of a congressional statement that already claimed that Uighurs were suffering “crimes against humanity and possibly genocide”.

No sanctions on the table, now it’s Biden’s turn

During the past week, the US put in place a blockade on the main export products from Xingiang: cotton and tomatoes. But the reality is that, for the moment, no sanctions have been imposed against China, so now the ball is now in the court of Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as US president tomorrow.

The truth is that this matter does not cause controversy between Democrats and Republicans, since both parties have a fairly similar opinion. And, despite the fact that no member of Biden’s cabinet has made reference to Pompeo’s words, the president-elect’s campaign has already declared that what was happening in this Chinese region was genocide.

For his part, Daniel Russel, who was a very important official in Asia for President Barack Obama, assured Reuters that Pompeo’s move is designed to leave “a dangerous political trap” for the new Biden Administration.

Future relations between Washington and Beijing will develop in one way or another depending on how Joe Biden tries to solve this problem.

The US State Department has only spoken of genocide five times in the past 30 years.

