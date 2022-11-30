The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) reported on Wednesday the “death in combat” of its leader, Abu Al Hasan Al Hashemi Al Quraishi, who had been in charge for just nine months. The jihadists announced at the same time the appointment of Abu Hussein Al Husseini as the new leader, a figure about whom little information is known. Al Quraishi was killed during a US special forces operation in Idlib, northern Syria.

Since the death of the first caliph, Abu Baqer Al Baghdadi, none of his successors have spoken in public. An enormous silence is maintained at the top of an organization whose leaders have been shot down one after another. Idlib, a province outside the control of the Damascus regime and under the guardianship of Ankara, has become the refuge of IS and the previous leader, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi Al Quraishi, was also eliminated there, in the small town of Atmeh, on the border turkish Al Bagdadi himself was also located and killed in this same province, in his case in Barisha. IS coexists in Idlib with the Syrian arm of Al Qaeda, which is the one in control.

The black list of IS leaders eliminated by the United States began in Iraq with the founder and first black beast of Washington, the Jordanian Abu Musab Al Zarqawi, killed in a selective bombing in 2006. Since then, one after another have been located and killed.

At the beginning of the year, the IS carried out several operations in Iraq and even stormed a prison to free its detainees. Its revival was feared, but the military operations returned them to the clandestinity in which they have remained since the loss of the caliphate that they established in Syria and Iraq.