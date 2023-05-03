How did you feel about the content of this article?

The United States ruled out on Tuesday (02) the possibility of removing Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. | Photo: Bigstock

The United States ruled out this Tuesday (02) the possibility of removing Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, despite having held a meeting with the country’s government on cooperation to confront terrorist activities.

“These conversations take place regularly. We continue to have no change in policy regarding Cuba’s presence on the list,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news conference.

Patel justified that Washington and Havana need to carry out “important cooperation tasks” because they share a maritime border, and assured that security dialogues with the country are held periodically.

However, he insisted that “the regime has a long history of repression against civil society and other factors that keep it on the list as a promoter of terrorism”.

conversations in Havana

The talks in question took place last Thursday and Friday in Havana, where representatives of the two governments held a technical exchange on cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

They discussed the hijacking of aircraft and maritime vessels, as well as the use of digital networks for violent purposes, according to Cuba’s Interior Ministry.

Sponsors of Terrorism

The inclusion of Cuba in the list of sponsors of terrorism in January 2021 was one of the last decisions taken by the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) before leaving office.

The US justified the measure, which triggers several sanctions, by referring to the presence in Cuba of members of the Colombian ELN guerrilla, who traveled to Havana to start peace talks with the Colombian government.

Approximation

Cuba had left the list in 2015, during the period of rapprochement promoted by then US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and which ended up being interrupted by Trump.

Joe Biden’s government sent signs of a new approach, such as the elimination of the limit on remittances to Cuba, but it is still far from the steps taken by Obama, of whom he was vice president.