He Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign team said Tuesday that he had been targeted by foreign hackersdays after those responsible for the campaign activity of his rival Donald Trump suggested that it had been hacked by Iran.

“In July, the campaign’s legal and security teams were notified by the FBI that we were the target of an interference operation by a foreign actor,” a member of Harris’ team told AFP.

“We have robust cybersecurity measures in place and are not aware of any security breaches of our systems as a result of those efforts,” he added.

Those responsible for Harris’ activities did not provide information on the origin of this attack, which failed.

The US State Department warned Iran on Monday that it will face consequences if it interferes in the November election after the Trump campaign

The Trump campaign suggested Saturday that Iran was behind an effort to send journalists documents that included their investigation into his running mate JD Vance.

He warned the media against releasing such documents, saying such action would be “doing the bidding of America’s enemies.”

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Musk says cyberattack caused problems airing Trump interview on X



On other topics, tycoon Elon Musk said on Monday that the broadcast on his social network X of the interview he had with the Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, was affected by a “massive” cyber attack.

“It appears a massive DDOS attack has occurred against X. We are working to stop it,” the head of the platform formerly known as Twitter wrote, referring to a cyberattack known as a denial of service attack designed to overwhelm the capabilities of the company’s servers and cause the site to go dark.

The conversation between the two billionaires was scheduled for 8 p.m. (local time) on the US East Coast on Trump’s account, which was suspended following the assault on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021, but which Musk reinstated after buying the social network the following year.

Trading was finally able to begin shortly after 8:30 p.m. (local time), but it was not immediately clear whether all users would be able to access it.