Harris to Netanyahu: It’s Time to Make a Deal

Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States began with a speech to Congress applauded by (almost) all representatives. But it ends with what looks very much like a major diplomatic crisis.. Not only the pressure from US President Joe Biden to “conclude” an agreement with Hamas, but also the clear words of Kamala Harris, the next Democratic candidate for the presidential elections in November. “I will not remain silent in the face of suffering in Gaza,” the US vice president said.



“It’s time to make a deal”: Vice President Kamala Harris told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Washington, urging him to reach an agreement with Hamas to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home.

“I remain committed to a two-state solution”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for the two-state solution. It is, she said after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “the only path that ensures that Israel remains a secure Jewish and democratic state and that ensures that Palestinians can finally realize the freedom, security and prosperity they rightfully deserve.”

“Israel has the right to defend itself, but how it does so is important”

“It was a constructive meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I have said many times: Israel has the right to defend itself, but how it does so is important,” said US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I will not remain silent in the face of suffering in Gaza”

Meeting with Netanyahu, Harris expressed “grave concern” about the suffering in Gaza, promising that she would not remain silent. “We cannot turn a blind eye to these tragedies. We cannot afford to become insensitive to the suffering, and I will not remain silent,” Harris said.

Israel: ‘Harris’ words hurt hostage negotiations’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s statements about the “grave humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and the need to “end the war” are damaging to hostage release negotiations and “must be rejected,” an Israeli official was quoted as saying by the media as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Harris a “detailed and factual” account of the situation on the ground in Gaza that contradicted the vice president’s statements “about the food crisis, the suffering of civilians and the high number of innocent people killed.”

Biden to Netanyahu: ‘Finish the Gaza Deal’

US President Joe Biden also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “conclude” a deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages home.

“President Biden expressed the need to close the remaining gaps, finalize the agreement as quickly as possible, bring the hostages home, and achieve a lasting end to the war in Gaza,” the White House said. The US president “also raised the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the need to remove any obstacles to the flow of aid and restore basic services to those in need,” along with the “critical importance of protecting civilian lives during military operations.” Biden also “reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran and its allies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” the statement read.