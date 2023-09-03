A US judge in New York has overturned the fraud convictions against the firm Full Play, citing a recent Supreme Court decision involving an aide to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hernán López, a former director of Fox, had been convicted in March of participating in a wire fraud and money laundering scheme to obtain privileged information to secure the broadcast rights in the United States of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

Full Play was found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering schemes linked to bribes allegedly paid to officials of Conmebol, the governing body of South American soccer.

Ken Bersinger, a journalist who has closely followed the case and even wrote a book on the subject, Red Card, stressed on his social networks: “A federal judge has just annulled the convictions of Hernán López and Full Play in the Fifa case, holding his argument that the wire fraud statute used by the Justice Department in the case “does not apply to foreign commercial bribery schemes.”

MAJOR UPDATE: a federal judge has just vacated the convictions of Hernán López and Full Play in the FIFA case, upholding their argument that the wire fraud statute used by the DoJ in the case “Does not apply to foreign commercial bribery schemes.” https://t.co/zsw0A8Cld4 —Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) September 2, 2023

US District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn said late Friday that after reviewing the high court’s decision, the conduct alleged in the trial was not criminal.

The Supreme Court decision in May vacated the wire fraud conspiracy conviction of former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco and sharply limited the scope of wire fraud prosecutions.

“In summary, the Court concludes that, in light of Percoco, the evidence at trial was insufficient to support the defendants’ honest-services wire fraud convictions,” Chen said. “Therefore, the Court grants the defendants’ motions to be acquitted of all sentencing charges.”

“Full Play appreciates the well-reasoned decision,” Carlos Ortiz, the company’s lawyer, said in a statement. “It’s been a long journey and our client greatly appreciates the Court’s comprehensive vindication.”

The case was part of a US crackdown on cheating at FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, which burst onto the scene with a raid on a Zurich luxury hotel in May 2015.

The US prosecutions resulted in the convictions of dozens of people, including two former FIFA officials who were found guilty and sentenced after a trial in 2017.

The former president of the Colombian Football Federation Luis Bedoya, also accused in this process, awaits the decision of the judges. The reading of his sentence has been repeatedly postponed.

Luis Bedoya, former president of the Colombian Football Federation. See also César Montes' response to America's interest in signing him Photo: Juan Manuel Vargas / EL TIEMPO

Brooklyn federal prosecutors also secured dozens of other guilty pleas as part of the crackdown. John Marzulli, a spokesman for Brooklyn-based US Attorney Breon Peace, whose office prosecuted the case, said they are reviewing the decision.

With Bloomberg

