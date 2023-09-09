The federal judge of the Southern District of New York, Loretta Preska, ruled this Friday in favor of the Burford Capital fund in its dispute with the Argentine State for the expropriation of YPF, and sentenced Argentina to pay the highest amount possible, 16,000 million dollars.

The judge specified in her ruling made public this Friday that “the Republic (Argentina) exercised indirect control over the required number of Repsol shares on April 16, 2012, and consequently triggering that tender”, adding that “retroactive annual interest of 8% is appropriate and must be recorded from May 3, 2012”.

“Finally, the Court declares that Professor Fischel’s calculation of the tender offer is correct and is based on the price/value ratio required in formula D,” said the judge’s 25-page ruling, a ruling that the daily Clarín has considered “catastrophic” for Argentina.

While the prosecution claimed $16 billion, Argentina estimated that -based on a previous ruling by the judge- it would have to pay close to 5,000 million dollars, although the Government of the South American country has already announced that it would appeal any decision in this regard.

The case goes back eight years and in it The compensation that Argentina should or should not pay to YPF investors, who argue that they were affected when the State expropriated the Spanish company Repsol, was resolved. 51% of the shares of the oil company and did not make a public offer for the rest of the titles.

(Also read: Another crime shakes Ecuador: a councilor is murdered in the province of Guayas)

The case goes back eight years, when Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was president.

The judge’s ruling focuses on two main issues: first, it establishes that “the date of dispossession (that is, of Repsol’s expropriation) was April 16, 2012” -the date the expropriation decree was issued- , something that “even the markets recognized”, since that same April 16 the shares of YPF fell more than 40%, recalls the judge.

(You can read: Why does the United States ensure that Colombia is cooperating in the fight against drugs?)

The Argentine State had argued that the expropriation date should be May 7, when the law that gave legal coverage to the facts entered into force.

“It is significant that even Argentine officials recognized that April 16 was, for all practical purposes, the date on which Repsol could no longer dispose of its shares to control the company,” and he quotes the words of the then Secretary of Politics. Economic Axel Kicillof.

Argentine national oil company YPF.

The second issue, the most harmful for the Argentine state, is that of the retroactive interest rate, that Buenos Aires claimed outside 0%, but the judge has opted for the highest valuation.

“The Court determines that the interest rate of 8% is appropriate and equitable (…), it is the rate that the Republic (Argentina) grants in similar circumstances. The Republic paid Replsol for its expropriated shares of YPF 5,000 million in treasury bonds, including the debt that carried a compound interest of 8%,” the judge specifies.

“It is a rate that falls perfectly within the ranges imposed by Argentine courts,” the ruling insists.

The defense of Argentina had asked the judge not to impose the payment of interest and that, if he decided to do so, he would establish it at most in a band of between 3% and 4%, but finally the judge has dismissed his arguments.

EFE