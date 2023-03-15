The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation seeking responsibility for the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the biggest bank collapses in the country’s history, local media reported on Tuesday.

Sources from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cited by the US press indicated that the investigations are in their initial phase.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the investigation could point to two senior managers of the SVB’s financial institution, its CEO, Greg W. Becker, and its chief financial officer, Daniel Beckfor having sold shares of the company just a week before it collapsed.

With a poorly diversified and highly interconnected client base, the bank suffered a dizzying bank run that on Friday forced regulators to step in and close the bank to limit the damage.

The panic spread to other firms and by Sunday it had also swept away New York-based Signature Bank, which in recent years had made a significant commitment to the cryptocurrency sector.

After seizing control of the SVB on Friday and unsuccessfully seeking to sell it to another bank, US regulators on Sunday opted to guarantee all deposits held by both banks, beyond the standard limit of $250,000 per client, in order to contain panic and allow affected businesses to continue operating.

The intervention of the authorities has generated a strong debate in the United States about whether or not this constitutes a new bailout of the banks, as happened in the 2008 crisis.

US President Joe Biden said Monday that the managers responsible for this crisis will lose their jobs and investors will not be protected: “They knowingly took a risk and when the risk fails investors lose their money. That’s how it works the capitalism”.

The Silicon Valley Bank crisis

The SVB, founded in 1983 in the Californian town of Santa Clara, is not an entity to use. Almost since its inception the firm became a darling of the burgeoning US tech sector, specializing in serving start-ups and venture capital firms that finance them.

Like all of Silicon Valley, the SVB multiplied its business during the pandemic, and its assets tripled between the end of 2019 and mid-2022 thanks to all the money that technology companies -buoyant at that time- deposited in their accounts.

At the time of its collapse, it was the 16th largest commercial bank in the US, with some $175 billion in deposits, but with one important particularity: serving mainly companies and executives in the technology sector, around 97% of those deposits exceeded $250,000 covered by the US guarantee fund.

The US bank Silicon Valley Bank has been under the control of the US authorities since Friday due to “insolvency”.

Numerous factors influenced the collapse of the SVB, but its origin was above all in a bet on the part of the entity which was affected by the rapid rise in interest rates undertaken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to contain inflation.

The bank, like many of its competitors, has invested billions of dollars in long-term bonds in recent years, taking advantage of low money prices. That bet, usually considered a very safe thing, was complicated by the rise in rates, which caused the price of these public debt products to fall.

Compared to other entities that were in a position to wait for the bonds to mature, last week the SVB had to sell a significant number of them at a loss in order to obtain liquidity with which to meet the withdrawals of money from its clients, mostly tech companies that had seen their revenues plummet or start-ups that had been cut off from funding and now had to pull the cash they had amassed.

Instead of helping to balance their books, the SVB’s move spooked markets and clients, who rushed to withdraw their money, especially after several big venture capital firms, including the one run by influential tycoon Peter Thiel , they will recommend to their companies to withdraw their funds from the bank.

For now, Washington’s measures seem to be working to avoid large-scale contagion to the rest of the banking sector, which has experienced a few days of strong nervousness.

