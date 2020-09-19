The American justice icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. The oldest judge at the highest court in the United States, the Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 87 as a result of cancer, the court in Washington announced. She died with her family.

The Supreme Court has a formative role for society and politics in the USA. The court hears highly controversial issues such as abortion, gun law, equality and immigration. It is not uncommon for the nine judges to have the last word in disputes over laws and orders that set the course. The decisions made are often of national importance and shape the interpretation of laws in lower courts over years, sometimes decades.

Ginsburg held her office at the highly political court to the end and was considered the most prominent representative of the liberal wing. She had been briefly treated in hospital several times that year.

If US President Donald Trump gets the chance to appoint a Supreme Court judge for the third time in his tenure, he could influence the politically extremely important court for years. The Republican has already shown himself determined to try to fill the judge’s post in the last few months of his current term. “I would do it. Absolutely. Quite sure, “Trump said in a radio interview last month.

Ginsburg is an idol of the liberals

Ginsburg was nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993 by the then Democratic President Bill Clinton – and became arguably the most famous judge. The then 60-year-old was the second woman ever at the court. Even when she was a student, she was one of the few women in a male domain.

Ginsburg made a name for herself with her sharp argumentation. She was also known as a pioneer for women’s and civil rights. Her life and work is the subject of several films and books. Many liberals celebrate her as an icon. Her face can be found on souvenirs and as graffiti on house facades.

Portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Broadway in New York Photo: Reuters / Andrew Kelly

Ginsburg had to undergo radiation therapy in August 2019 because of a malignant tumor in the pancreas. The year before, she had had lung surgery after doctors found two malignant lumps.

After several hospital stays, she announced in July 2020 that she had cancer again and was undergoing chemotherapy. She did not draw any consequences for her position at the Supreme Court: “I have often said that I will remain a member of the court as long as I can do the work with full strength”, she had declared when the illness was announced.

Conservatives have a majority in the Supreme Court

The appointment of a judge in the Supreme Court is a big political issue. With the appointment, the president can influence the line of the supreme court with its nine judge posts for many years, because the judges are elected for life. The Supreme Court is already conservative overweight. With the death of Ginsburg, this could possibly consolidate for a long time.

Five judges are currently considered to be conservative; after Ginsburg’s death, three will remain in the liberal bloc. Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure. Kavanaugh’s appeal was highly controversial on allegations of sexual assault in the 1980s.

Republicans want occupation before the election – Democrats only afterwards

The Republican majority in the US Senate wants to vote on the successor of Ginsburg in the Supreme Court regardless of the approaching presidential election. This was announced by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a few hours after her death was announced. In view of the paramount importance of the Supreme Court judge’s position for fundamental setting the course in US society, this position is likely to spark a fierce political controversy.

“The candidate nominated by President Trump will get a vote in the United States Senate,” said McConnell. In 2016, the Republicans under his leadership blocked a Supreme Court candidate nominated by the then Democratic President Barack Obama in the Senate – also with reference to the upcoming presidential election.

In view of the procedure at the time, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, now called on the Republicans to decide on the replacement under the next president. He repeated exactly McConnell’s words from 2016. The presidential election is on November 3rd, the swearing-in of the winner on January 20th, 2021.

The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also called for a successor to the late Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court not to be appointed in the current term of office of President Trump. “Without a doubt, the voters should choose the president, and the president should propose the judge to the Senate,” said Biden on Friday about the order of the decisions to be made. That is the position that the Senate must take.

According to a report, Ginsburg herself wanted her vacant judge’s post at the highest US court to be filled in the next presidential term. “My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until there is a new president in office,” Ginsburg said a few days before her death, the NPR radio station reported, citing her granddaughter Clara Spera. (dpa)