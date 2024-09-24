Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 20:03

The US Department of Justice has sued Visa for antitrust violations, alleging the company used illegal tactics to maintain a monopoly on debit card payments.

The lawsuit claims the company used incentives to keep potential competitors out of its territory and to punish merchants who did business with rivals. The case comes as consumers increasingly move away from cash in favor of card payments.

The complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that Visa has monopolized the debit card market since 2012. The company also made illegal incentive payments to financial technology companies to keep them out of the market, according to the lawsuit.

“Visa has illegally amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This illegal conduct affects not just the price of one thing, but the price of almost everything.”