US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this Friday (11) the appointment of a special prosecutor for the open investigation against Hunter Biden, son of the country’s president, Joe Biden.

The chosen one is David Weiss, federal prosecutor of the state of Delaware who was ahead of investigations into Hunter Biden until now. He “will oversee the investigation and decide where, when and whether to file charges” and “will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any departmental staff,” Garland said.

Hunter Biden is accused of failing to properly file his taxes in 2017 and 2018 and has also been charged with a felony related to possession of a firearm, which is illegal when dealing with a person with addictions.

“Today’s announcement gives prosecutors, agents and analysts working on this issue the ability to do their jobs with agility and make decisions that are indisputably guided only by the facts and the law,” Garland said.

Republican Party politicians, including former President Donald Trump, have used the investigation to cast doubt on Hunter’s overseas dealings and to portray the president’s family as corrupt, as well as suggesting that Biden’s son is protected.

Upon completion of his work, Weiss must provide Garland with “a report explaining the prosecution or dismissal decisions reached”.

“I am committed to making as much of your report public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and department policy,” said Garland, who insisted that the US attorney general’s office “is committed to both independence and responsibility in particularly sensitive matters”.

In recent weeks, Hunter Biden was expected to reach a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, which ended up not happening after the judge in charge of the case and who is expected to deliver the sentence, Maryellen Noreika, appointed by Trump, expressed doubts about.

Under the agreement, the president’s son could have avoided prosecution under certain conditions, but in a court hearing full of interruptions and twists, Hunter Biden decided not to sign the agreement and plead not guilty.

The White House said a day later that the president would not use his power to pardon Hunter if he is convicted.