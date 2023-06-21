Home page politics

Prosecutors in the US state of Delaware have charged Hunter Biden with tax offenses and a violation of gun laws. © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

In the midst of the hustle and bustle surrounding the various investigations against ex-President Trump, charges are now being brought against the son of his successor. It’s about tax offenses and the illegal possession of a firearm.

WASHINGTON – The US judiciary has indicted President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with several misdemeanors. The responsible public prosecutor’s office in the state of Delaware announced that the 53-year-old would be charged with tax offenses in two cases and a violation of firearms regulations.

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to the tax offenses and to an agreement to avoid a trial regarding the gun crime. He has yet to appear in court, where a judge would have to approve a deal.

Income tax not paid on time

Hunter Biden was investigated for several years. According to prosecutors, his taxable income in 2017 and 2018 was more than $1.5 million. He failed to pay federal income taxes of more than $100,000 each year on time. The public prosecutor’s office also charged him with illegally possessing a firearm in 2018. When buying the gun, he concealed his drug addiction. As a drug user, he shouldn’t have bought a gun.

The New York Times and other US media reported that Hunter Biden could get away with a suspended sentence through an agreement with the prosecutor. With regard to the gun offense, the deal would be conditional on staying drug-free for two years and pledging never to own a firearm again. Hunter Biden himself had described his long-standing drug addiction in a book and made it public.

Politically sensitive matter

It is not uncommon for criminal cases to come to an agreement whereby prosecutors make certain concessions to a suspect in exchange for a guilty plea. Hunter Biden has always denied wrongdoing in the past.

The process is also politically very sensitive. Joe Biden wants to run for a second term in the 2024 election. Hunter Biden has been the target of political attacks from Republicans for years, most notably from ex-President Donald Trump. He raised allegations of corruption against Hunter Biden in connection with foreign transactions in Ukraine and China. In turn, charges have been brought against Trump in New York and Florida in recent months for various allegations. Trump faces trials in both cases. Several Republicans have now complained that there is a two-tier judiciary system in the United States. Hunter Biden will be rested.

With their majority in the House of Representatives, the Republicans have launched investigations into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings. Republican committee chair James Comer said they would continue regardless of the new news. Joe Biden had always dismissed attacks on his son as defamation. The White House said: “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he rebuilds his life. We will not make any further comments.” dpa