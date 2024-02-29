A US judge this Thursday suspended the entry into force of a controversial Texas law that allows law enforcement authorities to detain and expel migrants they suspect of entering the United States illegallythe plaintiffs reported.

(You can read: He paid US$1,000 for a sandwich in the US; when he complained again, something unprecedented happened)

The law, which was expected to go into effect next Monday and is temporarily suspended, is one of the most drastic anti-immigrant measures in American history.

Migrant advocates have warned that the law will directly lead to racial discrimination, especially against Hispanics.

(Keep reading: Canada imposes visas on Mexican tourists again: what is the reason?)

A three-year-old boy dies trying to enter through Río Grande. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The measure (SB 88-4) was demanded by civil rights groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last December just days after being signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican. , the main driver of the measure.

The plaintiffs allege that The law is unconstitutional because it violates the supremacy of federal law, which regulates immigration in the US, over measures approved by a state.

(Also: New York: the new migrant shelter that will no longer be available)

The law makes it a misdemeanor for a foreigner to “enter or attempt to enter the state from a foreign nation” irregularly. The offense becomes a serious crime, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if the offender is a repeat offender.

Photo: Operation Lone Star / texas.gov

The initiative also allows the state Justice to order the expulsion of people without a legal process. Additionally, police officers will be able to arrest any individual they suspect of having entered the country illegally, and will have the discretion to expel them to Mexico instead of arresting them.

(You can read: Alert for a teacher in the United States who forces her students to have sword duels)

Anand Balakrishnan, an attorney with the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, said in a statement that The federal court's decision “confirms” the illegality of the measure.

Edna Yang, co-executive director of American Gateways, another of the plaintiff organizations, stressed that “the only way to fix our broken immigration system is through federal Congressional action, not individual state action.”

On September 19, a state of emergency was declared in Eagle Pass in Texas due to an increase in immigrants. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The temporary decision issued by the Federal Court of the Western District of Texas comes just when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, separately, arrived this Thursday at the southern border of that state to advance their electoral campaigns around immigration.

The US president meets with members of the Border Patrol and local authorities and leaders in Brownsville, while Trump will be 500 kilometers northeast in Eagle Pass, where Abbott has instituted several measures that challenge federal power over immigration.

(Keep reading: The US city that declared itself anti-immigrant and will not receive any undocumented immigrants)

The plaintiffs anticipated that the Texas government would most likely appeal the court's temporary decision.

US border forces reported 1.8 million encounters with migrants in the past 12 months. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The law produced the rejection of local governments like that of El Paso who participated in the lawsuit.

County Commissioner Iliana Holguín applauded the court's decision in a statement and said the law “would impose an undue burden on local taxpayers, while opening the door to possible violations of residents' civil rights.” borders”.

EFE