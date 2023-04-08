US judge revokes nationwide abortion pill approval

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
File photo.
The ruling voids an FDA approval it gave the drug in 2000.
A federal judge in Texas (United States) issued a ruling on Friday revoking the approval of the abortion pill mifespristone nationwide.
(Read here: Could the United States ban the abortion pill?: Judge in Texas will be key)
Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered that the approval that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the drug in 2000.
DEVELOPING…
EFE
