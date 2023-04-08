Saturday, April 8, 2023
US judge revokes nationwide abortion pill approval

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in World
US judge revokes nationwide abortion pill approval


pills

File photo.

The ruling voids an FDA approval it gave the drug in 2000.

A federal judge in Texas (United States) issued a ruling on Friday revoking the approval of the abortion pill mifespristone nationwide.

Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered that the approval that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the drug in 2000.

DEVELOPING…

EFE

