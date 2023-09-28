In the USA, a judge has rejected a request for bias from former US President Donald Trump. In the federal case in connection with attempted election fraud, Trump wanted to have the responsible judge Tanya Chutkan removed. As justification, his lawyers cited several of Chutkan’s statements from the past and accused her of not being neutral, but of entering the proceedings with a pre-determination.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. district judge in Washington state wrote that her previous comments in sentencing people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol did not result in her recusing herself from the case entirely must. “The statements certainly do not reflect a deep-seated prejudice that would make a fair verdict impossible,” said Chutkan.

In recent months, Chutkan had already led several cases against rioters who took part in the storming of the Capitol. She distinguished herself with particularly harsh judgments. In one of the proceedings, she stated that the rioters had acted “in blind loyalty to a person who, by the way, is still at large today.”

The US district judge is presiding over the trial in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The indictment accuses Trump of conspiring with six other people to manipulate the results of the 2020 presidential election. Accordingly, Trump claimed, against his better judgment, that the election was fraudulent. He repeated this unsubstantiated accusation in order to provoke a mood of distrust and anger across the country and to undermine public confidence in the conduct of the election.







The former president has denied the allegations in connection with the storming of the Capitol.