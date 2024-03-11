A Miami judge reduced the prison sentences of Venezuela's former treasurer, Claudia Díaz, and her husband, Adrián Velásquez, from 15 to 12 years.

The couple benefited from a new amendment to federal sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders, US media announce.

Hugo Chávez's former nurse, Claudia Díaz, had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison. accused of laundering money from bribes paid to her by a billionaire businessman while she served as treasurer of Venezuela.

For years, the United States Government has been pursuing legal proceedings against Venezuelan officials accused of corruption and other crimes. Currently, important processes are underway such as those of Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal and Clíver Alcalá, important pieces in Chavismo.

Díaz, who served as treasurer of Venezuela between 2002 and April 2013, pleaded not guilty and went to trial. Throughout the process she assured that in her functions she was not independent but rather that she complied with Chávez's orders.

The plot

On December 13, the trial jury found guilty Díaz Guillén of two of the three charges against him and Velásquez Figueroa guilty of three charges related to money laundering.

The couple's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to get the judge to accept the argument that the US government lacked “extraterritorial jurisdiction” in this case. Furthermore, both were extradited from Spain.

Díaz took care of Chávez's health before taking over as treasurer of the Nation.