US judge orders Alejandro Toledo detained for extradition to Peru

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo.
Eduardo Muñoz / EFE
The former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo.
The judge ordered him to turn himself in to the authorities next Friday at 9 am
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A federal judge of the United States ordered this Wednesday to arrest former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo to be extradited to Peru, where he is accused of corruption in the Odebrecht case.
During a hearing held by videoconference, California Judge Thomas Hixson ordered that the former president turn himself in to the bailiffs next Friday at 9:00 a.m. local time on the west coast of the United States (4:00 p.m. GMT).
Toledo, a San Francisco resident, should have been arrested for his extradition on April 7 but has delayed the process through various legal resources.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#judge #orders #Alejandro #Toledo #detained #extradition #Peru
Leave a Reply