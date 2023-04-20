Thursday, April 20, 2023
US judge orders Alejandro Toledo detained for extradition to Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World
0
close

Alexander Toledo

The former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo.

Photo:

Eduardo Muñoz / EFE

The former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo.

The judge ordered him to turn himself in to the authorities next Friday at 9 am

A federal judge of the United States ordered this Wednesday to arrest former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo to be extradited to Peru, where he is accused of corruption in the Odebrecht case.

During a hearing held by videoconference, California Judge Thomas Hixson ordered that the former president turn himself in to the bailiffs next Friday at 9:00 a.m. local time on the west coast of the United States (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Toledo, a San Francisco resident, should have been arrested for his extradition on April 7 but has delayed the process through various legal resources.

