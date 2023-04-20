US judge orders Alejandro Toledo detained for extradition to Peru

A federal judge of the United States ordered this Wednesday to arrest former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo to be extradited to Peru, where he is accused of corruption in the Odebrecht case.

During a hearing held by videoconference, California Judge Thomas Hixson ordered that the former president turn himself in to the bailiffs next Friday at 9:00 a.m. local time on the west coast of the United States (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Toledo, a San Francisco resident, should have been arrested for his extradition on April 7 but has delayed the process through various legal resources.