(Reuters) – A U.S. federal judge on Friday suspended federal regulators’ approval of the abortion pill mifepristone as a legal challenge rages on, partially granting a call from anti-abortion groups and creating another setback for abortion rights in the country. .

The 67-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, gives the Biden administration one week to appeal the ruling, according to court documents.

White House representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling is an injunction that would essentially ban sales of mifepristone while the court case continues.

The judge, who was appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump, did not comment on the merits of the decision. The injunction will remain in effect until he makes a final ruling or there is a reversal on appeal.

(Reporting by Alexia Garamfalvi and Brendan Pierson in New York, Mike Scarcella and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Reporting)