With the decision, young people aged 18 to 20 will have the right to buy weapons; Department of Justice must appeal

A federal judge in the US state of Virginia overturned on Thursday (May 11, 2023) federal laws that blocked the sale of handguns to buyers under the age of 21. Justice Robert Payne said the legislation violates the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which provides for the right to bear arms. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The decision will not go into effect until the judge publishes the final decision, which is expected to occur in the coming weeks. The US Department of Justice plans to file an appeal to block the change.

The judge issued the decision in a case brought by 4 men aged 18 to 20 who wanted to buy pistols. “The statutes and regulations in question are not consistent with our nation’s history and tradition.,” Payne wrote in her ruling.

The group’s attorney, Elliott Harding, told the Reuters be satisfied with the decision, even if the Justice Department tries to reverse it.

“Although [a decisão] ensure future buyers can purchase these firearms in the federal system, which includes background checks and other requirements, we hope defendants will appeal,” declared Harding. “However, we remain optimistic that the decision will be confirmed in due course.”

The sentence comes at a time when the US is grappling with a wave of mass shootings. US President Joe Biden has been trying to persuade Congress to restrict access to types of weapons frequently used in attacks, such as semi-automatic rifles.

There were at least 210 mass attacks with firearms until this Friday (May 12) this year, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive. It is the highest number for the period since 2016. The non-profit organization defines a mass attack when at least 4 people are injured or killed, not including the shooter.