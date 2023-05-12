Under corona measure Title 42, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been stopped at the US border in recent years. The US expects the end of the measure to lead to about 10,000 attempts per day to illegally cross the 3,100-kilometer-long southern border with Mexico. That is double the average in March. In April, the number of border crossings in the southern US has already increased sharply, leaving 28,000 people currently trapped in US Customs and Border Protection facilities.