Just before the expiry of a corona measure that restricted migration, a federal judge in Florida banned the US government on Thursday evening from releasing migrants pending their asylum application. This is one of the ways President Biden hoped to curb the number of people trapped at the border.
Under corona measure Title 42, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been stopped at the US border in recent years. The US expects the end of the measure to lead to about 10,000 attempts per day to illegally cross the 3,100-kilometer-long southern border with Mexico. That is double the average in March. In April, the number of border crossings in the southern US has already increased sharply, leaving 28,000 people currently trapped in US Customs and Border Protection facilities.
In the past, during a peak in migration, some of the migrants were released pending a summons to present themselves to a court for their asylum application. The Florida court has now put a stop to that. The Biden administration is expected to appeal.
