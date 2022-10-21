A federal judge on Thursday banned New York state, at least for the time being, from enforcing the part of the gun law that prohibits firearms in churches or other places of faith. Two church leaders filed a lawsuit last week claiming the ban violates the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which allows American citizens to possess and carry guns in order to defend themselves.
