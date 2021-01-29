The noose is tightening around the complicity that Carlos Ghosn has benefited from. A US federal judge gave the green light on Thursday, January 28, for the extradition to Japan of two Americans, arrested in May 2020 and suspected of helping ex-Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to flee the country .

Judge Indira Talwani considered that the arguments put forward by Michael Taylor and her son Peter Taylor, according to which they notably risked being subjected to conditions close to torture in Japanese prisons, were not sufficient to derogate from the Treaty of extradition between Tokyo and Washington.

“Even though prison conditions in Japan might be deplorable, and even though the criminal proceedings to which the Taylors will be subjected might not satisfy the US due diligence process.”, Japanese conditions do not constitute “‘severe suffering or severe mental and physical suffering’ as envisaged by the texts”, wrote the judge in her 29-page decision.

The two men did not establish “that it was more likely than not that they would be subjected to torture in Japan”, she added. The judge also stressed that the facts with which they are accused constituted an offense both in the United States and in Japan. Michael Taylor, a former member of the US special forces converted to private security, and his son Peter were arrested in May 2020 after Japan issued an arrest warrant against them.

Peter Taylor was arrested in Boston while on his way to Lebanon, a country where the former head of the Renault-Nissan automotive alliance took refuge and which has no extradition treaty with Japan . Considered to have a “great risk of flight”, the two men had been detained since, pending the outcome of the extradition procedure. Michael and Peter Taylor, as well as the Lebanese George-Antoine Zayek, are accused by Japan of having helped the fallen car magnate escape Japanese justice in a spectacular escape on December 29, 2019.

Lawyers for the Taylors immediately appealed this decision, without it being immediately known when this appeal could be considered.