The purchase of Activision Blizzard seemed to have progressed positively a few days ago, given that entities such as China and also the European Union had given their approval to Microsoft. However, there were important associations that still had to give their vote, and the United States might not be so in favor of this next transaction.

Hours ago, the FTC filed a lawsuit with the US District Court. for him Northern District of California, seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. In which it is mentioned that if the blocking is not done, Microsoft You can perfectly close the purchase deal this Friday June 16.

This request by the FTC has been granted, and a two-day hearing will now take place on June 23-24 to decide the final verdict.

This was mentioned by the president of Microsoft about the claim:

The FTC’s action today to file a lawsuit in our Activision case in federal court should expedite the decision-making process. This benefits everyone. We always prefer constructive and government-friendly paths, but we are confident in our case and look forward to presenting it.

For now, there is one more week left before said hearing is reached.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This is being more complicated than it should be, but hey, we’ll see if the deal is finally going to be closed. With Activision it is costing Microsoft much more work.