The former US president is struggling with numerous legal problems. Now Donald Trump is facing another accusation.

New York – According to a New York judge, former US President Donald Trump manipulated the goodwill of his Trump Organization for years and thereby committed fraud.

The ex-president, his sons and senior employees systematically overestimated the value of the company in annual reports in order to obtain loans and insurance contracts on more favorable terms, according to a preliminary decision by Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday.

Numerous conflicts with the US justice system

For example, Trump stated the size of his apartment in Trump Tower as around 2,800 square meters for years, even though it was only a good 1,000 square meters. As a result, the property was overvalued by up to $200 million. The value of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is said to have been inflated by 2,300 percent in financial documents.

The civil trial against Trump brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James is scheduled to begin next Monday. She wants to ensure that Trump has to pay $250 million in restitution and is no longer allowed to do business in New York. A final verdict is expected in December.

Trump has been fighting numerous conflicts with the US judiciary for decades. Even as a construction mogul, he was entangled in legal disputes. Even during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, he was repeatedly targeted by the judiciary. Since the end of his presidency, Trump has struggled on several fronts with legal problems or investigations that could have legal consequences for the 77-year-old. Trump wants to run again in next year’s presidential election. dpa