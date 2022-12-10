By Kanishka Singh and Dan Whitcomb and Amy Tennery

WASHINGTON/DOHA (Reuters) – Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a World Cup match in Qatar, his agent said.

The American Football Association said it was “heartbroken to learn” of Wahl’s death. His wife responded to the statement on Twitter by saying she was “in complete shock”.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), responsible for organizing the World Cup in Qatar, paid tribute to Wahl’s “enormous love of football” and offered condolences to family, friends and media colleagues.

Wahl, a former sports journalist for Sports Illustrated who moved to online publishing platform Substack, tweeted about the Netherlands-Argentina match on Friday.

His agent, Tim Scanlan, told Reuters that Wahl “appeared to be in some sort of acute distress at the start of overtime” of the quarter-final game.

Scanlan stated that attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where his death was confirmed.

“We are in contact with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure that the body’s repatriation process is in line with the family’s wishes,” said the SC spokesperson.

Wahl said in late November that he was briefly stopped at a World Cup stadium security screening point when he tried to enter wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQ community. In Qatar, same-sex relationships are illegal.

He said World Cup security denied him entry into the United States’ opener against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to remove his shirt.

Wahl wrote on Monday that he had been to a hospital while in Qatar.

“I didn’t have Covid (I get tested regularly here) but I went to the medical clinic at the main media center today and they said I probably have bronchitis,” he posted on Substack.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter that the department is in close communication with the Wahl family.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Amy Tennery in New York);