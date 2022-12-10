The American sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday (Dec. 9, 2022). According to information released by the Reuters, Grant fell ill in the press box at the Lusail stadium during extra time. He was taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

The journalist became known right at the beginning of the competition when he reported in your twitter profile briefly detained trying to enter the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow-print shirt.

Grant was active on social media and in his last Publication reports the goal scored by the Dutch team in the last minutes of normal game time. Last Monday (Dec. 5), the journalist stated on his blog that he had health problems caused by the stress of covering the world cup.

🇧🇷My body finally broke into me. Three weeks of too little sleep, too much stress, and too much work can do that to you. What had been a cold for the past 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the US-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I get tested regularly here), but I went today [5.dez] to the outpatient clinic at the main media center and was told I probably have bronchitis. They gave me antibiotics and a strong cough syrup, and I’m feeling a little better a few hours later. But still: no ‘bueno’”wrote Grant.

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation (US Soccer) mourned the journalist’s death:

“The entire football family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of the highest quality football and journalism knew we could always count on their insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its main protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make football different from any sport. Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to raising its profile in our sporting landscape has played an important role in helping to spark interest and respect for our beautiful sport. Just as importantly, Grant’s belief in the power of gaming to advance human rights was, and will continue to be, an inspiration to us all. Grant made football his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing are no longer with us. US Soccer sends its deepest condolences to all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media, and we thank them for their tremendous dedication. His writing will live.”