Evan Gershkovich has been in custody since last week; charge can result in 20 years in prison

Russian justice indicted this Friday (April 7, 2023) American journalist Evan Gershkovich for espionage. Gershkovich, who has been detained since last week in Russia, denies the allegations.

Gershkovich is responsible for Russia coverage at the Wall Street Journal in Moscow. According to the vehicle, the accusation is “categorically false” It is “unjustified”. The correspondent can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

The journalist, arrested in Ekaterinburg and later arrested in Moscow, was formally charged by the FSB (Federal Security Service). The agency stated that the “illegal activities” of the North American were frustrated.

According to the FSB, Gershkovich “Acting at the request of the American side, it collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of a company within Russia’s military-industrial complex”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Gershkovich was arrested red-handed. The case is classified as “top secret” by the Russian authorities.

UNDERSTAND

Russia’s FSB confirmed on March 30 the arrest of 31-year-old reporter and Moscow correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was accredited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work in the country. The journalist has been living in Moscow for 6 years. However, the Russian body’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters that the reporter was using his credentials to “activities that have nothing to do with journalism”.

At a hearing, the Lefortovsky District Court had decided to keep Gershkovich in custody pending investigations. O Wall Street Journal denied the spying allegations. He also said that “seeks immediate release” of the reliable and dedicated reporter. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”.

This was the first time a US correspondent had been detained on espionage charges since the Cold War. In September 1986, Nicholas Daniloff, Moscow correspondent for the US News and World Reportwas arrested by the KGB –the predecessor of the FSB– and released without charge 20 days later in exchange for a Russian prisoner.

The day after Gershkovich’s arrest, on March 31, US President Joe Biden asked for Russia to release the reporter. In addition to Biden, on Monday (April 2), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for Gershkovich’s release.

Blinken classified Gershkovich’s arrest as “unacceptable”. He said he asked for the release of the journalist and Paul Whelan – accused of spying and detained in Russia since 2018.