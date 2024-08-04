US, the labor market disappoints: unemployment rises to 4.3%

Cold shower for Biden administration: July employment data falls short of estimates. Last month, 1,000 new jobs were created 114,000 jobs (excluding the agricultural sector) compared to the previous month, while Analysts had expected an increase of 185,000 jobs. There Unemployment rose from 4.1% to 4.3%versus expectations for a 4.1% increase. Average hourly earnings rose 8 cents, or 0.23%, to $35.07; they rose 3.63% from a year earlier. The average workweek fell 0.1 hour to 34.2 hours. Labor force participation was 62.7%, 0.7 percentage points below its February 2020 level, before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Chances for a Fed rate cut in September are rising

Weak U.S. labor market data raises the chances of an interest rate cut in September, perhaps by half a point. Analysts and traders are convinced of this in light of the performance of the American economy, which seems to indicate that the Fed has been too slow to cut rates. The American economy created 114,000 jobs in July, less than the 175,000 expected by the market, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%.

Biden: “Employment is growing gradually, inflation is falling”

“Since Vice President Kamala Harris and I have been in office, the American economy has created almost 16 million jobs. Today’s data shows that employment is growing more gradually at a time when inflation is falling significantly,” Joe Biden said, commenting on labor market data. “Prices are still too high. We will continue to fight to reduce them,” Biden emphasized.