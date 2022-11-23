The US Department of Labor said, on Wednesday, that first-time jobless claims increased by 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 240,000 during the week ending November 19.

The previous week’s data was revised to show an increase of 1,000 requests over the previously announced figure.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the number of jobless claims to reach 225,000 in the most recent week.

Unemployment data in the US was released a day earlier, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, on Thursday.

It is likely that the increase recorded last week was due to technical reasons, as economists stated that the model used by the government to adjust the data to accommodate seasonal fluctuations usually expects an increase in applications submitted due to the temporary closure of their doors on holidays.