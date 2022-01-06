WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, and may continue to rise in the coming weeks amid the turmoil caused by an increase in coronavirus infections.

The US Department of Labor said Thursday that jobless claims rose 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 207,000 for the week ending January 1. The orders had fallen to 200 thousand in the previous week.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 197,000 applications to be submitted last week.

Demands usually increase during the holiday season, but severe labor shortages have undermined this seasonal pattern, resulting in a seasonalally adjusted number of applications in recent weeks. There were 10.6 million jobs at the end of November.