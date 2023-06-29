The US Labor Department said Thursday that first-time applications for state unemployment benefits fell by 26,000 to 239,000 after adjusting for seasonal factors in the week ending June 25.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 265,000 claims last week.

In the past three weeks, jobless claims have been hovering at high levels last seen in October 2021. The readings indicated an increase in layoffs, consistent with an increase in reported job cuts outside the tech sector as the economy begins to feel the impact of higher reserve interest rates. Federal.

And jobless claims, relative to the size of the labor market, are well below the 280,000 level, which some economists say indicates a significant slowdown in job growth. Employment growth was 314,000 jobs per month this year.

Job growth is being driven by the services sector, including leisure and hospitality, which is still catching up after companies struggled to find workers over the past two years. Industries such as healthcare and education have also seen accelerated retirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

A strong labor market helped support the economy in the first quarter, with an acceleration in consumer spending, which offset a sharp slowdown in the pace of inventory investment by businesses.

In its third estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), the Commerce Department said Thursday that gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, revised up from the 1.3 percent rate in the previous reading reported last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product for the first quarter to grow slightly, to 1.4 percent.