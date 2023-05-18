On Thursday, data from the Ministry of Labor showed that new applications for unemployment benefits for the first time fell by 22,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 242,000 in the week ending May 13, compared to expectations that the number of applications would reach 254,000.

Claims also fell from a 1-1/2 year high of 264,000 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average, which is intended to account for volatility in the weekly number, fell slightly to 244,250 orders.

Analysts said that claims remaining in the range of 270,000 to 300,000 could be a sign of labor market weakness, something the US Federal Reserve was pursuing in its recent campaign to raise interest rates aimed at curbing inflation.

The Fed raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points at the latest monetary policy meeting, but there are still expectations that the US central bank may stabilize interest rates at its next meeting in June, as the CME FedWatch index indicated that markets have become expecting 65 percent to stabilize interest rates.