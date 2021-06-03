WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefit It fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, indicating strength in the labor market despite a workforce shortage limiting hiring activity.

The US Department of Labor said Thursday that total government jobless claims filed for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted level of 385,000 for the week ending May 29, compared to 405,000 in the previous week.

This is the lowest level since mid-March 2020, when mandatory closures of non-essential activities were imposed in an effort to contain the first wave of coronavirus infections.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 390,000 orders in the latest week.