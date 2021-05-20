WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More Americans are applying for Unemployment benefit They fell from the 500,000 level last week, indicating increased job growth this month even though companies are still looking for workers.

The US Labor Department said on Thursday that the total government jobless claims submitted for the first time reached a level adjusted in light of seasonal factors at 444,000 applications for the week ending May 15, compared to 478,000 in the previous week. This was the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 450,000 applications in the most recent week.

Requests are still well above the 200-250K range, which is considered an accompanying indicator of good conditions in the labor market. Orders had fallen from the record high recorded in early April 2020 at 6.149 million.

Employers in all sectors, from manufacturing to restaurants and bars, are looking for workers even though nearly 10 million Americans are unemployed.

The lack of childcare homes, and most schools allowing only partial attendance for pupils, as well as the persistent fears of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated employee retirement, are all thought to contribute to the labor shortage.