Job openings in the United States fell to 8.184 million in June, according to the Jolts report, published this Tuesday, the 30th, by the country’s Department of Labor. The result, however, came in above the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a drop of 8 million jobs in June. The number for May, in turn, was revised upwards, from 8.140 million to 8.230 million.



