The unemployment rate has fallen to near pre-pandemic levels in the United States, but fewer jobs have been created than anticipated, a result that shows the challenges that President Joe Biden will have to face in 2022, although this has not stopped him from hail “a historic day”.

“Biden’s economic plan works and gets America back to work,” the president said in a speech at the White House.

The world’s largest economy created just 199,000 jobs in the last month of 2021, far from the 440,000 expected by analysts, while the labor market participation rate held steady at 61.9%.

The numbers are even more disappointing given that the data was gathered before the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread across the country and caused the closure of many activities, including schools, and quarantines for hundreds of thousands of people a day.

But Biden insisted that the unemployment rate continued to fall at the end of last year, more than expected, to 3.9% (-0.3), approaching the pre-pandemic rate (3.5%). The downside, however, is that unemployment is higher among blacks (7.1%) and Latinos (4.9%).

The American president also highlighted that 6.4 million jobs have been created since December 2020, a record. But 3.6 million are missing from the figures for February 2020.

For Biden, regaining full employment and controlling inflation, which has skyrocketed for several months, is critical this election year, at a time when his economic policy is under criticism from the opposition, and even within the Democratic camp.

“December’s employment report is the worst of Joe Biden’s presidency and just the latest sign that his economic crisis continues,” commented Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“Pure stupidity. This is the only explanation for the Biden administration’s employment numbers. […] Joe Biden’s failed socialist agenda is killing the American economy,” tweeted Republican Senator Rick Scott.

On the other hand, for White House economic adviser Brian Deese, “there are millions of American families and workers who have improved their lives thanks to the historically strong economic recovery of 2021”.

– Tight rope –

Analysts explained today that the fact that fewer jobs were created despite the sharp drop in unemployment may be due to the increase in the number of self-employed workers who have not yet entered the statistics.

Now, all eyes are on the Fed, the central bank, which could raise the basic interest rate to face inflation, which would lead to the risk of a slowdown in growth and, consequently, in employment.

“In the context of a rapidly deteriorating health situation, the shutdown of economic activity in the first quarter will force the Fed Chairman [Jerome] Powell to walk a tightrope at future meetings,” summarized Gregory Daco, economist at Oxford Economics.

Currently, the United States reports more than 550,000 new cases of covid per day, according to an estimate by the CDC, the country’s main public health agency. Also, in the week ending January 1, the omicron accounted for 95% of new arrivals.

The variant has proved to be less fatal than the previous ones, but much more contagious, and the wave of infections jeopardizes the return to work, especially for women, who are forced to stay with their children.

– Imbalance –

“All of this is evidence that the performance of the economy remains closely linked to the waves of the pandemic,” tweeted Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics, noting that companies are increasingly managing the waves of infection.

The year 2021, for example, was marked by a profound imbalance between the huge supply of jobs – particularly low-paid ones – and demand, as the pandemic caused a change in the aspirations of American workers.

The so-called “great resignation”, a phenomenon in which many workers, usually low-skilled, are leaving their jobs, has been ongoing since the middle of the second half of the year.

In November alone, 4.5 million people left their jobs, a record, according to data from the official statistics body, and this trend is expected to continue at least into the first few months of 2022.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?