By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. employers increased hiring in April while raising workers’ wages, pointing to sustained labor market strength that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for some time.

The US economy added 253,000 non-agricultural jobs last month, the Labor Department’s jobs report showed on Friday.

March data was revised downwards to show 165,000 job creations instead of 236,000 as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters that 180,000 jobs would be created. Job openings are well above the monthly rate of 70,000 to 100,000 needed to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5% in March.

Average hourly wages rose 0.5% after advancing 0.3% in March. Wages rose 4.4% year-on-year in April after rising 4.3% in March.