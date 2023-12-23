A Japanese chemical tanker was struck off the coast of India on Saturday by a drone fired from Iran. This has been stated by the US Department of Defense. It is the first time that the Pentagon has openly accused Iran of carrying out attacks on ships since the start of the Israeli offensive against Hamas, an ally of Iran.
