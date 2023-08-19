Summit held in the United States establishes commitment to coordinate responses to threats in the Pacific

This Friday (18.Aug.2023) US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea reached an agreement to strengthen their security and economic connections during a summit held at the official residence of Camp David, in the United States.

Biden stated that the 3 nations would establish a direct line of communication to discuss responses to threats in the Pacific region. At the end of talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden announced a deal the leaders called “Camp David Principles”. read the full (54 KB).

“We, the leaders of Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States, pledge to consult trilaterally among our governments in an agile manner to coordinate our responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats that affect our collective interests and security. Through these consultations, we intend to share information, align our messages and coordinate response actions.”said leaders in announcement set.

The statement says that countries maintain complete freedom to make decisions in defense of their interests and sovereignty. It also says that the commitment established at Camp David does not replace or violate the Mutual Cooperation and Security Treaty between Japan and the United States, and the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and South Korea.

“The purpose of our trilateral security cooperation is and will continue to be to promote and enhance peace and stability throughout the region”they said. “Our commitment to the region includes our unwavering support for the centrality and unity of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)”.

The principles established at the meeting affirm the commitment to “complete denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [ou Coreia do Norte] in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council”.. The document makes no mention of China.

“Above all, we recognize that we are stronger, and the Indo-Pacific is stronger, when Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States are united”concluded the statement.