The leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea, Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol, criticized China for adopting behavior they called “dangerous” and “aggressive” in the South China Sea, in a statement released at the end of its summit at Camp David (USA) this Friday (18).

The three leaders’ final communique, dubbed “the spirit of Camp David,” uses harsh language to refer to behavior in the South China Sea, a region where an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil remain undiscovered. and that China disputes with Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The joint document also mentions the Taiwan Strait, over which China claims sovereignty, and reaffirms the importance of “peace” and “stability” in the area, which is vital for international trade.

The language the three leaders would use in their final communique to refer to China remained unknown until the last minute.

The Asian giant is both Japan and South Korea’s biggest trading partner, but the Biden administration sees it as its biggest global competitor and, while it says it is not seeking open conflict, has taken strong steps to curb its economic influence.

This month, for example, Biden signed an executive order limiting his country’s investments in strategic technological areas in China, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing, to prevent the Chinese armed forces from benefiting from US technology for their development.

The Camp David summit between the three leaders was the first to be held independently and not on the fringes of a multilateral forum, like their recent meeting in May on the fringes of the G7 in Japan.

Furthermore, Yoon and Kishida are the first foreign leaders Biden has invited to Camp David, which, according to both Japanese and American sources, underscores the importance Washington attaches to the alliance between the three nations for stability in the Asia-Pacific region.